Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 59,558 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 77.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,558 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

