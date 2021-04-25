Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 7,951 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.