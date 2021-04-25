FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brilliance China Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Brilliance China Automotive
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.