FY2022 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.35 on Friday. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 292,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.