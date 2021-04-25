FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increased by Analyst

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brambles in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

BXBLY stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.5519 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

