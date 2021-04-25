FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

