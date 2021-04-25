FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.60 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit