Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Gaia posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gaia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 million, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

