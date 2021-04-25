Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 million, a PE ratio of -70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

