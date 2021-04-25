Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after purchasing an additional 180,180 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.94 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.