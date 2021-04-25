GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Up 6.2%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.87. 6,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 410,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of research firms have commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

