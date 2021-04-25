Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.49 Million

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $736.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.40 million and the highest is $754.70 million. Generac reported sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

GNRC traded up $8.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.58. 527,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

