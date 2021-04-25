Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

GNTX stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

