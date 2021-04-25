George Orban Sells 3,250 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ross Stores alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50.

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.