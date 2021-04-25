GET Protocol Price Tops $4.48 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.05 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00008940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

