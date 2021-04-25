Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$47.50

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$47.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.31.

TSE GIL opened at C$42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$16.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.94.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

