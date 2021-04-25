Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$47.50

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$47.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GIL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.31.
TSE GIL opened at C$42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$16.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.94.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
