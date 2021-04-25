Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stake Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.28% of Gladstone Capital worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLAD opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $349.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

