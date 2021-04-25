Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $465.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

