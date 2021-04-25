Glitch (GLCH) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Glitch has a market capitalization of $29.24 million and $1.52 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00277636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.95 or 0.01050894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.78 or 1.00316728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00023065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.96 or 0.00632595 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

