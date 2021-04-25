Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.16). Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 61,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,051. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

