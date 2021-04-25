Golden Goose Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $225,618.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01030327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00650173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,252.26 or 0.99820059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

