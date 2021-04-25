Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches Market Cap of $24.65 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $1.80 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $14.91 or 0.00029376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,755,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,213 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

