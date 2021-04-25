Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

