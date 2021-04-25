Gradient Investments LLC Buys 662 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average is $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $172.15 and a one year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

