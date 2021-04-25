Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $672.93 and a 200 day moving average of $645.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

