Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

