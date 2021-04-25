Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

