Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 95 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

ALXN opened at $166.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

