Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.