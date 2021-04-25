Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $83,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.