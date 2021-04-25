Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

