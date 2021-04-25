Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $358,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.95.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.