Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000.

GDX opened at $36.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

