Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,138 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

