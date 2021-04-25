Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.