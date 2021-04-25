Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Trading 49.2% Higher

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)’s stock price traded up 49.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

