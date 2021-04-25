Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Trading 49.2% Higher

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)’s stock price traded up 49.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Greggs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit