Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Raised by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $104.94 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

