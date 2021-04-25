Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0404

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $387,004.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00457710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,058,122 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

