Harmony 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.76 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $977.60 million and approximately $50.76 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.00689604 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

