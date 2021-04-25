Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.90 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BOKF NA raised its stake in HP by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 5.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

