Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.41 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

COF opened at $135.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

