Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,061 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average is $245.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

