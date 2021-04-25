Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,797 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $42.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.