HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2% on 17 gold properties of GoldMining Inc covering 11 projects located in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Colombia, and Peru with additional rights to buy-back NSRs on 9 projects.

