HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

