H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.64

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 6935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.60 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

