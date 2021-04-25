Heisz Leslie Stone Sells 6,707 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

