Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.60.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $137.74 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

