Helmet.insure Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $54.27 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.92 or 0.01038202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,521.18 or 0.99653331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,367,114 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

