Hexcel Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

HXL opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

