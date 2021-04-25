Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

